26 March 2026

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.8, Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES” or “the Company”) notifies that Ms. Amy Freedman, non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Metatek (TSX: MTEK) with effect from 25 March 2026.

END

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974

Email: investors@iresreit.ie

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

Email: iresreit@drury.ie

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“IRES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.