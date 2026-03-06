Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



06-March-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST



Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 6 March 2026 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Director / PDMR Shareholding 1. Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated: a) Name Daniel Frumkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director – Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction An option grant over 12,716 shares under the 2024 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (“Plan”), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares are retained for 12 months following vesting. An option grant over 512,461 shares under the 2024 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (“Plan”), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in four equal annual instalments, starting after the first anniversary following grant. c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 12,716 n/a 512,461 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 525,177 n/a f) Date of the transaction 5 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director – Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction An option grant over 56,775 shares under the 2024 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (“Plan”), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares are retained for 12 months following vesting. An option grant over 227,103 shares under the 2024 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (“Plan”), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in four equal annual instalments, starting after the first anniversary following grant. c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 56,775 n/a 227,103 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 283,878 n/a f) Date of the transaction 5 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Enquiries For further information on this announcement, please contact: Metro Bank Holdings PLC Clare Gilligan Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385 About Metro Bank Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News