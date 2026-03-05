Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 5 March 2026 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Director / PDMR Shareholding Grant of an interest in shares under the Metro Bank Holdings plc Shareholder Value Alignment Plan (“SVAP”) On 4 March 2026: Marc Page, and persons closely associated, purchased 200,182 Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each for a total consideration of £230,256.46. Marc Page (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded a further right to be granted a nil cost option on (or shortly after) each of 31 December 2027, 31 December 2028 and 31 December 2029 in accordance with the SVAP rules (the “ SVAP Award ”). The number of shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc over which each nil cost option will be granted pursuant to the SVAP Award will be determined by the growth in total shareholder return from a value equivalent to a share price of 80p. An option will only be granted provided a minimum share price hurdle of 120p has been met. The SVAP Award is also subject to a cap on the aggregate value of the value of vested shares that an individual may receive (as described in the notice to 2025 AGM). For the additional award, nil cost options will vest (to the extent certain performance conditions have been met) in line with regulatory requirements. Options will also be subject to malus and clawback provisions. At Metro Bank's 2025 AGM a resolution was passed approving the adoption of the SVAP. A copy of the SVAP rules is available at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/globalassets/metro-bank-holdings-svap-plan-rules.pdf. The full details of these transactions are included below. 1. Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated: a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director – Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.145917 52,092 1.157 42,993 1.132 6,061 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 101,146 1.149794 f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1. DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: a) Name Miles Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.14647 7,932 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1. DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: a) Name Marshall Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.14017 7,990 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1. DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: a) Name Vanessa Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.1521 83,114 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1. Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated: a) Name Marc Page 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / Status Executive Director – Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in Metro Bank Holdings plc.

Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP (the “SVAP Award”), determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to a cap on the aggregate value of shares subject to nil cost options. c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): N/A Volume(s): To be determined as described above in 4(b) e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - price N/A f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Enquiries For further information on this announcement, please contact: Metro Bank Holdings PLC Clare Gilligan Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385 About Metro Bank Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

