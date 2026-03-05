Metro Bank Holdings Aktie

Metro Bank Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 15:57:37

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

05-March-2026 / 14:57 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN)

5 March 2026

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company")

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

 

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Grant of an interest in shares under the Metro Bank Holdings plc Shareholder Value Alignment Plan (“SVAP”)

 

On 4 March 2026:

  • Marc Page, and persons closely associated, purchased 200,182 Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each for a total consideration of £230,256.46.

 

  • Marc Page (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded a further right to be granted a nil cost option on (or shortly after) each of 31 December 2027, 31 December 2028 and 31 December 2029 in accordance with the SVAP rules (the “SVAP Award”). The number of shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc over which each nil cost option will be granted pursuant to the SVAP Award will be determined by the growth in total shareholder return from a value equivalent to a share price of 80p. An option will only be granted provided a minimum share price hurdle of 120p has been met. The SVAP Award is also subject to a cap on the aggregate value of the value of vested shares that an individual may receive (as described in the notice to 2025 AGM).

For the additional award, nil cost options will vest (to the extent certain performance conditions have been met) in line with regulatory requirements. Options will also be subject to malus and clawback provisions.

At Metro Bank's 2025 AGM a resolution was passed approving the adoption of the SVAP. A copy of the SVAP rules is available at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/globalassets/metro-bank-holdings-svap-plan-rules.pdf.

The full details of these transactions are included below.

 1.

Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated:

a)

Name

Marc Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director – Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.145917

52,092

1.157

42,993

1.132

6,061

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

101,146

1.149794

f)

Date of the transaction

4 March 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

 1.

DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED:

a)

Name

Miles Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.14647

7,932

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction

4 March 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

 1.

DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED:

a)

Name

Marshall Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.14017

7,990

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

4 March 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 1.

DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED:

a)

Name

Vanessa Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.1521

83,114

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction

4 March 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 1.

Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated:

a)

Name

Marc Page

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / Status

Executive Director – Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    

Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in Metro Bank Holdings plc.


 

Identification code

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP (the “SVAP Award”), determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to a cap on the aggregate value of shares subject to nil cost options.

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s):

N/A

Volume(s):

To be determined as described above in 4(b)

e)

Aggregated information

-   Aggregated volume

-   price

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

4 March 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

 

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary    +44 (0) 2034028385 

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 420139
EQS News ID: 2286648

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
05.03.26
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
02.03.26
 Total Voting Rights and Shares Admitted to Trading (EQS Group)
27.02.26
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
02.02.26
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
02.01.26
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
24.12.25
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
19.12.25
 Reclassification Under MREL Regime (EQS Group)
05.12.25
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)