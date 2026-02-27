|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
27-Feb-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Metro Bank Holdings plc
(the “Company”)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Marc Page
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a
n/a
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 August 2025
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Marc Page
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.224287
|
43
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a
n/a
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 September 2025
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Marc Page
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.110647
|
48
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a
n/a
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
21 October 2025
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robert Sharpe
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director – Board Chair
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.31717
|
99
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a
n/a
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
23 January 2026
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
