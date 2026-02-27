Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



27-Feb-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST



METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the “Company”) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 1.088607 91 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a n/a f) Date of the transaction 14 August 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.224287 43 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a n/a f) Date of the transaction 19 September 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.110647 48 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a n/a f) Date of the transaction 21 October 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Sharpe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director – Board Chair b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.31717 99 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a n/a f) Date of the transaction 23 January 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News