27.02.2026 17:25:55

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

27-Feb-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

Metro Bank Holdings plc

(the “Company”)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marc Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

1.088607

91

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

n/a

n/a

f)

Date of the transaction

14 August 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marc Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.224287

43

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

n/a

n/a

f)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marc Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.110647

48

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

n/a

n/a

f)

Date of the transaction

21 October 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Sharpe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director – Board Chair

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share account management fees

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.31717

99

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

n/a

n/a

f)

Date of the transaction

23 January 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 419545
EQS News ID: 2283262

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

