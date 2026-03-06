Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN)

6 March 2026

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

Metro Bank Holdings plc

(the “Company”)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Spaldy Investments Limited, wholly owned company of Jaime Gilinski Bacal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated of a Shareholder Nominated Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of Spaldy Investments Limited, a company wholly owned by Jaime Gilinski Bacal c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.1447 534,703 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a f) Date of the transaction 5 March 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.