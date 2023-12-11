|
11.12.2023 07:00:20
DKSH Achieves a Higher EcoVadis Score and Receives Another Gold Medal for its Sustainability Efforts
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Media release
DKSH’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized with the internationally renowned EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second time. With its improved score, DKSH now ranks among the top 4% of all companies rated by EcoVadis. This recognition acknowledges its ongoing commitment to sustainability and its efforts to further pursue responsible business practices.
Zurich, Switzerland, December 11, 2023 – DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, has received the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability for a second year in a row. DKSH’s score has improved by six points to a total of 73 points and therefore ranks DKSH among the top 4% of all companies rated by EcoVadis. This improved result is due to DKSH’s proactive implementation of sustainability into its business and for its sustainability achievements.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DKSH AG
|51,40
|-7,97%
