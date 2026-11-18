Deciding between established software leaders and high-growth infrastructure providers involves weighing profitability against potential. Investors today are comparing Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) to see which fits better in a long-term portfolio.

Docusign dominates the digital agreement space, while Fastly powers the speed and security of the modern internet. While both operate within the software-as-a-service model, they serve very different niches. This comparison examines their financial health, growth trajectories, and valuation to help you determine which stock aligns with your investment strategy for 2027.

Docusign is a prominent name among tech stocks, providing an intelligent agreement management platform. The company has moved beyond basic e-signatures to help organizations automate the entire lifecycle of a contract. With over 1.8 million customers, its software integrates deeply with major enterprise systems from Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY).

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