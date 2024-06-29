|
29.06.2024 20:00:00
Does Apple Have an Ecosystem Edge? Why Savvy Investors Will Tap Into the Tech Giant's Comprehensive Growth Strategy
Savvy investors know that growth isn't everything. After all, if a company grows but earns subpar returns on capital, that can actually destroy shareholder value. This is why return on invested capital (ROIC) is such an important metric, favored by the likes of Warren Buffett and his late partner, Charlie Munger.Currently, there's a big debate as to whether the massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will generate their anticipated payoff. In their first-quarter earnings reports, most tech giants noted a massive increase in capital expenditures for AI infrastructure.Except for Buffett's largest stock, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). In fact, Apple's capital expenditures went down in the six months ended March 30 relative to the previous year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
