Dolby Laboratories Aktie
WKN: A0DNCY / ISIN: US25659T1079
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30.04.2026 22:39:18
Dolby Laboratories Bottom Line Climbs In Q2
(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories (DLB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $94.91 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $91.79 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Dolby Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $131.33 million or $1.37 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $395.63 million from $369.56 million last year.
Dolby Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $94.91 Mln. vs. $91.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $395.63 Mln vs. $369.56 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.56 To $ 0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 295 M To $ 325 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.30 To $ 4.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.40 B To $ 1.45 B
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