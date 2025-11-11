Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
11.11.2025 10:30:00
Down 11%, Is Palantir a Buy on the Dip?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the biggest success stories of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom so far. The software company, by helping customers analyze and use their data, allows them to immediately apply AI to their needs -- and this has powered Palantir's revenue and profit higher. The stock price has followed, climbing 2,400% over the past three years.But, in recent weeks, the shares lost some momentum -- and they actually fell after Palantir reported yet another stellar quarter of earnings. The stock slipped 11% in the four days following the Nov. 3 after-market report. Is Palantir now a buy on the dip? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt am Montagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Palantir von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25