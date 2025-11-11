Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

11.11.2025 10:30:00

Down 11%, Is Palantir a Buy on the Dip?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the biggest success stories of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom so far. The software company, by helping customers analyze and use their data, allows them to immediately apply AI to their needs -- and this has powered Palantir's revenue and profit higher. The stock price has followed, climbing 2,400% over the past three years.But, in recent weeks, the shares lost some momentum -- and they actually fell after Palantir reported yet another stellar quarter of earnings. The stock slipped 11% in the four days following the Nov. 3 after-market report. Is Palantir now a buy on the dip? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
