DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 March 2026

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

2025 Deferred Bonus Awards

In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 26 March 2026 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

Name of PDMR Number of shares subject to Award Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 125,587 Anthony Nicol (Chief Financial Officer) 87,658

The deferred bonus awards represent thirty per cent and forty per cent of the 2025 annual bonus for Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol respectively, which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company’s 2025 Directors’ Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company’s Annual Report which will be available on our website on 16 April 2026 at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lisa Jacobs Anthony Nicol 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: (i) Chief Executive Officer (ii) Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each GB00BG0TPX62 b) Nature of the transaction: Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) (i) Nil 125,587 (ii) Nil 87,658 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 26 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Anthony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.