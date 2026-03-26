Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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26.03.2026 18:57:25
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
26 March 2026
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
2025 Deferred Bonus Awards
In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 26 March 2026 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:
The deferred bonus awards represent thirty per cent and forty per cent of the 2025 annual bonus for Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol respectively, which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.
Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company’s 2025 Directors’ Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company’s Annual Report which will be available on our website on 16 April 2026 at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
Enquiries:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|422301
|EQS News ID:
|2298862
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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26.03.26
|DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
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20.03.26
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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19.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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18.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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17.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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13.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
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13.03.26
|HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)