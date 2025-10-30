Eli Lilly Again Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, primarily driven by strong underlying business performance across the portfolio and foreign exchange rates.

For fiscal 2025, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $21.80 to $22.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $23.00 to $23.70 per share on revenues between $63.0 billion and $63.5 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $20.85 to $22.10 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $21.75 to $23.00 per share on revenues between $60.0 billion and $62.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $22.50 per share on revenues of $61.63 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

