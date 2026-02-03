Emerson Electric Aktie
WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044
|
03.02.2026 22:28:07
Emerson Electric Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q1
(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $605 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $822 million or $1.46 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $4.346 billion from $4.175 billion last year.
Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $605 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.346 Bln vs. $4.175 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.55 Full year revenue guidance: 5.5 %
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!