Emerson Electric Aktie

WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044

03.02.2026 22:28:07

Emerson Electric Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $605 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $822 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $4.346 billion from $4.175 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $605 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.346 Bln vs. $4.175 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.55 Full year revenue guidance: 5.5 %

