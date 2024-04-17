EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: aap postpones publication of the consolidated financial statements 2023 due to staff shortages

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

aap Implantate AG: aap postpones publication of the consolidated financial statements 2023 due to staff shortages



17-Apr-2024 / 18:57 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

aap postpones publication of the consolidated financial statements 2023 due to staff shortages

Berlin, 17. April 2024, time: 6:25 pm

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") postpones the publication of the annual financial report for the financial year 2023 previously announced for 30 April 2024.

This postponement is due to personnel changes in the finance department, combined with a new auditing company, which led to bottlenecks that could not be absorbed in the short term despite the use of all resources. The Executive Board deeply regrets this postponement and is working on short-term solutions to deal with the work.

Due to the postponement of the publication of the financial reports, the June/July date for the Annual General Meeting may also not take place as planned. A confirmation or new date will be announced as soon as it is foreseeable when the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements can take place and consequently when the date for the Annual General Meeting can be set. The specific date of publication will be announced in the financial calendar (available at: https://www.aap.de/investoren/termine/finanzkalender) as soon as it has been finalised.

aap Implantate AG share (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -

Mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 of aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - Regulated Unofficial Market

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both through distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

