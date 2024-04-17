Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 18:57:12

EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: aap postpones publication of the consolidated financial statements 2023 due to staff shortages

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
aap Implantate AG: aap postpones publication of the consolidated financial statements 2023 due to staff shortages

17-Apr-2024 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

aap postpones publication of the consolidated financial statements 2023 due to staff shortages

 

Berlin, 17. April 2024, time: 6:25 pm

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") postpones the publication of the annual financial report for the financial year 2023 previously announced for 30 April 2024.

This postponement is due to personnel changes in the finance department, combined with a new auditing company, which led to bottlenecks that could not be absorbed in the short term despite the use of all resources. The Executive Board deeply regrets this postponement and is working on short-term solutions to deal with the work.

Due to the postponement of the publication of the financial reports, the June/July date for the Annual General Meeting may also not take place as planned. A confirmation or new date will be announced as soon as it is foreseeable when the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements can take place and consequently when the date for the Annual General Meeting can be set. The specific date of publication will be announced in the financial calendar (available at: https://www.aap.de/investoren/termine/finanzkalender) as soon as it has been finalised.

-------------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG share (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -

Mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028 of aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - Regulated Unofficial Market

 

  

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both through distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

 

 

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Member of the Management Board; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Tel.: 030/750 19 - 170; Fax: 030/750 19 - 290; E-mail: R.DiGirolamo@aap.de

 



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1883081

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1883081  17-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883081&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

