18.03.2024 12:35:29
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Capital increase from authorized capital with exclusion of subscription rights
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The capital increase serves to strengthen the company's equity base. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to a selected investor. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 986,311.70.
aap Implantate AG share (ISIN DE000A3H2101) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -
About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both through distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments.
If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin
Tel.: 030/750 19 - 170; Fax: 030/750 19 - 290; E-mail: R.DiGirolamo@aap.de
Contact:
aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin Tel.: ++49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax.: ++49/30/750 19 - 290; f.franke@aap.de
