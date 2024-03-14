EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Board of Management resolves proposal to suspend dividend

Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
14.03.2024 19:12:03

BayWa AG: Board of Management resolves proposal to suspend dividend

The Board of Management of BayWa AG today resolved to propose the suspension of the dividend payment for the financial year 2023 to the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2024. The company paid out a regular dividend of € 1.10 as well as a special anniversary dividend of € 0.10 per share for the financial year 2022.

The proposal to suspend the dividend payment for the financial year 2023 and carry the net result for the year of BayWa AG under German commercial law to new account is due to the clear negative impact of the interest burden and tax rate on the consolidated net result and comes in spite of the satisfactory operating performance. The suspension of the dividend serves to strengthen the equity base.

Results for the financial year 2023 will be published as planned on 28 March 2024.

