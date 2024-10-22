|
22.10.2024 10:50:05
EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Third-quarter earnings below expectations
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Bechtle AG: Third-quarter earnings below expectations
Neckarsulm, 22 October 2024 – According to preliminary figures, Bechtle AG’s earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter are expected to be considerably below those of the previous year and also under Bechtle’s own market expectations, primarily as a result of the continuing reluctance to invest—especially among SMEs—with Bechtle’s most important markets in Germany and France the most affected.
As in Q2, the usually critical end-of-quarter period was once again surprisingly weak. In Q3 2023, Bechtle was also able to secure a large-volume software project, which had a positive impact on revenue and earnings. The same quarter this year did not see such an effect.
Sitting at some €1,890 million, business volume decreased only slightly by around 1% yoy. Revenue climbed approximately 2% to some €1,510 million with EBT dropping back to €78 million after hitting €93.9 million in the previous year. The EBT margin is expected to be 5.2%.
In light of earnings development so far this year, coupled with the continuing adverse economic conditions in the third quarter, the Executive Board no longer expects to achieve the adjusted forecast announced on 18 July 2024.
While the Executive Board still expects to see an improvement in business development in the fourth quarter of 2024, its impact cannot be forecast with any accuracy due to the continuing chronic market uncertainties at this time. Bechtle will, therefore, not be publishing a new forecast for the remaining weeks of the 2024 fiscal year.
Bechtle AG will publish its statement on the third quarter including the finalised figures on 08 November 2024.
Martin Link
End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2012975
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2012975 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
