|
19.01.2024 14:32:09
EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG exceeds its earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year according to initial calculations
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Munich, January 19, 2024 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) expects better earnings for the 2023 financial year than last assumed. According to initial preliminary calculations as part of the ongoing preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, the Blue Cap management board assumes an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin for continuing operations(2) of 8.3-8.5% (previous forecast: 7-8%). Consolidated revenue for continuing operations ist expected to be in line with the previous forecast (265-285 million euros). The net debt ratio for the 2023 financial year remains well below the target of 3.5 years.
The increase is due to better than expected operational business development in the fourth quarter of the year. Particularly noteworthy here is the successful turnaround at Neschen, whose measures in the last quarter of the year had a more positive impact on earnings than expected. In addition, at the end of the year, the companies in the Plastics segment managed to successfully negotiate compensation payments due to reduced purchases. These could not have been predicted in this dimension at the beginning of the quarter.
All figures in this announcement are preliminary and based on initial calculations in the course of preparing the annual financial statements. Blue Cap AG is expected to present preliminary business figures for 2023 and an outlook for the 2024 financial year in the first half of March.
(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, out-of-period and other effects from reorganisation measures and one-off effects as well as for effects arising from purchase price allocations.
(2) The information in this release always relates to continued operations unless otherwise noted.
About Blue Cap AG
Contact
End of Inside Information
19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstraße 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 24
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|ir@blue-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.blue-cap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1819181
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1819181 19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Blue Cap AG
|16,90
|0,60%
