EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG exceeds its earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year according to initial calculations

Munich, January 19, 2024 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) expects better earnings for the 2023 financial year than last assumed. According to initial preliminary calculations as part of the ongoing preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, the Blue Cap management board assumes an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin for continuing operations(2) of 8.3-8.5% (previous forecast: 7-8%). Consolidated revenue for continuing operations ist expected to be in line with the previous forecast (265-285 million euros). The net debt ratio for the 2023 financial year remains well below the target of 3.5 years.

The increase is due to better than expected operational business development in the fourth quarter of the year. Particularly noteworthy here is the successful turnaround at Neschen, whose measures in the last quarter of the year had a more positive impact on earnings than expected. In addition, at the end of the year, the companies in the Plastics segment managed to successfully negotiate compensation payments due to reduced purchases. These could not have been predicted in this dimension at the beginning of the quarter.

All figures in this announcement are preliminary and based on initial calculations in the course of preparing the annual financial statements. Blue Cap AG is expected to present preliminary business figures for 2023 and an outlook for the 2024 financial year in the first half of March.

(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, out-of-period and other effects from reorganisation measures and one-off effects as well as for effects arising from purchase price allocations.

(2) The information in this release always relates to continued operations unless otherwise noted.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies from the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. The holdings are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 30 and 80 million and have a sound core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in eight companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursues its own growth strategy. The Group currently employs around 1,400 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact

Blue Cap AG

Lisa Marie Schraml

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 89 288909-24

lschraml@blue-cap.de