EQS-News: Blue Cap AG with broadened investor base: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. publishes results of share exchange offer

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Blue Cap AG with broadened investor base: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. publishes results of share exchange offer



18.12.2025 / 10:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blue Cap AG with broadened investor base: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. publishes results of share exchange offer

Share exchange by PartnerFonds significantly increases Blue Cap's free float to 51.5%

Share exchange marks further progress in the realization of PartnerFonds' Blue Cap share package

Blue Cap's shareholder base remains stable with three long-term anchor shareholders

Munich, December 18, 2025 – PartnerFonds AG i.L. (“PartnerFonds”) today published the results of the share exchange offer in which the company offered its shareholders the opportunity to exchange PartnerFonds shares for Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) shares held by PartnerFonds, and informed the Blue Cap Management Board of the acceptance rate for the share exchange offer. The exchange was based on an expert valuation of Blue Cap shares with a market value of EUR 26.36 per share.

According to information provided by PartnerFonds, the share exchange offer was accepted for a total of 806,336 (corresponding to 66%) of the 1,217,076 Blue Cap shares held by PartnerFonds. This will significantly reduce PartnerFonds’ shareholding in Blue Cap from 27.1% to 9.2%.

The share exchange program is expected to be completed end of December 2025.

Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO of Blue Cap, comments: “With the completion of the share exchange, an important milestone has been reached for our shareholder PartnerFonds. The high acceptance rate is also a positive development for Blue Cap: more than 800,000 Blue Cap shares were exchanged at a very attractive valuation. This broadens our shareholder base while, at the same time, we continue to maintain a stable shareholder structure with our long-term oriented anchor shareholders.”

If Blue Cap considers it appropriate to launch a share buyback program in the coming months, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will discuss this. Blue Cap has authorization to buy back its own shares up to a maximum of 10% of its share capital, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting in 2022 and is valid until June 2027.

The long-term oriented anchor shareholders remain as follows:

JotWe GmbH: 15.2%

Kreissparkasse Biberach: 13.6%

Schüchl GmbH: 10.5%

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital markets. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them throughout their entrepreneurial development with the objective of realizing value through a profitable exit. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and operate with sustainably stable core businesses. Blue Cap typically holds majority stakes in five portfolio companies across the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale segment in Frankfurt and m:access in Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-0

ir@blue-cap.de