EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. publishes the results of its share exchange offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Blue Cap AG: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. publishes the results of its share exchange offer



18-Dec-2025 / 10:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blue Cap AG: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. publishes the results of its share exchange offer

Munich, December 18 2025 – PartnerFonds AG i.L. (“PartnerFonds”) today published the results of the share exchange offer in which PartnerFonds offered its shareholders the opportunity to exchange PartnerFonds shares for shares in Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) held by PartnerFonds, and informed the Blue Cap Management Board of the acceptance rate for the share exchange offer.

According to information provided by PartnerFonds, the share exchange offer was accepted for a total of 806,336 (corresponding to 66%) of the 1,217,076 Blue Cap shares held by PartnerFonds.

The share exchange will be completed upon crediting of the Blue Cap shares to the securities accounts of those PartnerFonds shareholders who have accepted the exchange offer. This is expected to take place by the end of 2025.

The stake of Blue Cap shares held by PartnerFonds, which amounted to 27.1% of Blue Cap's share capital prior to the publication of the share exchange offer, will be reduced to 9.2% of Blue Cap's share capital after completion of the share exchange offer. PartnerFonds will therefore no longer be the largest single shareholder of Blue Cap after completion of the share exchange.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital markets. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them throughout their entrepreneurial development with the objective of realizing value through a profitable exit. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and operate with sustainably stable core businesses. Blue Cap typically holds majority stakes in five portfolio companies across the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale segment in Frankfurt and m:access in Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E)). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-0

ir@blue-cap.de