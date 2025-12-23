BRANICKS Group Aktie

WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

23.12.2025 15:40:43

EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast
Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

23-Dec-2025 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

 

Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025. Against the backdrop of the ongoing and already well-advanced closing work for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board of Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has reviewed its forecast for the financial year and adjusted it today. The decisive factor for this forecast adjustment is the business development in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. There are delays in individual transactions planned for this quarter, which are affecting the planned purchase and sale volume, gross rental income and income from property management. FFO I after minority* interests is not affected by this.

 

Adjusted and detailed forecast in detail

  • Sales volume of around €453 million, of which around €438 million relates to the Commercial Portfolio segment and around €15 million to the Institutional Business segment (previously: €600-800 million, of which €500-600 million relates to the Commercial Portfolio segment and €100-200 million to the Institutional Business segment)
  • Acquisitions for Institutional Business of around €80 million (previously: €100-200 million for Institutional Business)
  • Gross rental income of around €135-140 million (previously: €125-135 million)
  • Income from property management of around €40–45 million (previously: €45–55 million)
  • FFO I after minority* interests of around €41–45 million (previously: €40–55 million)

 

*Explanation: Operating result from property management, before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects, and other non-recurring or non-cash income components, after minority interests.

 

IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com


 


End of Inside Information

23-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2251016

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2251016  23-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

