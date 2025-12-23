EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025. Against the backdrop of the ongoing and already well-advanced closing work for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board of Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has reviewed its forecast for the financial year and adjusted it today. The decisive factor for this forecast adjustment is the business development in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. There are delays in individual transactions planned for this quarter, which are affecting the planned purchase and sale volume, gross rental income and income from property management. FFO I after minority* interests is not affected by this. Adjusted and detailed forecast in detail Sales volume of around €453 million, of which around €438 million relates to the Commercial Portfolio segment and around €15 million to the Institutional Business segment (previously: €600-800 million, of which €500-600 million relates to the Commercial Portfolio segment and €100-200 million to the Institutional Business segment)

Acquisitions for Institutional Business of around €80 million (previously: €100-200 million for Institutional Business)

Gross rental income of around €135-140 million (previously: €125-135 million)

Income from property management of around €40–45 million (previously: €45–55 million)

FFO I after minority* interests of around €41–45 million (previously: €40–55 million) *Explanation: Operating result from property management, before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects, and other non-recurring or non-cash income components, after minority interests. IR contact Branicks Group AG:

