BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
|
23.12.2025 15:40:43
EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year
Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025. Against the backdrop of the ongoing and already well-advanced closing work for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board of Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has reviewed its forecast for the financial year and adjusted it today. The decisive factor for this forecast adjustment is the business development in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. There are delays in individual transactions planned for this quarter, which are affecting the planned purchase and sale volume, gross rental income and income from property management. FFO I after minority* interests is not affected by this.
Adjusted and detailed forecast in detail
*Explanation: Operating result from property management, before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects, and other non-recurring or non-cash income components, after minority interests.
IR contact Branicks Group AG:
End of Inside Information
23-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2251016
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2251016 23-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Nachrichten
|
15:43
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year (EQS Group)
|
15:43
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
19.12.25