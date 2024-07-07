EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero may face significant fine due to antitrust violations and intends to increase corresponding provision

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Miscellaneous

Delivery Hero may face significant fine due to antitrust violations and intends to increase corresponding provision



07-Jul-2024 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, 7 July 2024 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) may ultimately face a fine that may exceed EUR 400 million for alleged anti-competitive agreement to share national markets, exchanges of commercially sensitive information and no-poach agreements. Therefore, the Management Board decided today that the Company intends to significantly increase a corresponding provision already built (as indicated in Delivery Hero’s 2023 annual report) in the amount of EUR 186 million following unannounced inspections carried out by the European Commission in July 2022 and November 2023. The intent to increase the provision is based on recent informal engagement with the European Commission and subsequent detailed analysis. Delivery Hero intends to fully cooperate with the European Commission as it did during the unannounced inspections in July 2022 and November 2023. Investor Relations Enquiries



Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations



ir@deliveryhero.com Media Enquiries



Corporate Communications





