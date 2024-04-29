EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Proposed changes in Supervisory Board composition including chairpersonship

|
Berlin, 29 April 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) resolved today to propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for 19 June 2024 to elect Dr Martin Enderle, Kristin Skogen Lund, Roger Rabalais and Scott Ferguson as shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board. Dr Martin Enderle, chairperson of the Supervisory Board since May 2017, agreed to resign as chair at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and the Supervisory Board agreed to nominate Kristin Skogen Lund as new chairperson of the Supervisory Board. Kristin Skogen Lund and Roger Rabalais shall be appointed for 4 years, Dr Martin Enderle shall be appointed for 2 years, Scott Ferguson shall be appointed for 1 year. Thereby a staggered board structure shall be implemented.
Kristin Skogen Lund is currently the outgoing CEO of Schibsted ASA, a Norwegian listed media and online retail group. Roger Rabalais is the CEO of Prosus Food Delivery since September 2023 and will follow Patrick Kolek, former COO of Naspers Limited and Prosus N.V., as a member of the Supervisory Board. Naspers/Prosus is the Company’s largest shareholder holding approx. 29% of the shares in the Company. Scott Ferguson is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm that holds a minority stake in the Company and is supported by other shareholders.
In connection with the proposal to elect Scott Ferguson as fourth shareholder representative of the Supervisory Board, the Company and Sachem Head entered into a cooperation agreement which includes customary standstill and confidentiality provisions.
Therefore, the Company will propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting to increase the Supervisory Board from six to eight members.
The SE works council of the Company proposes to re-appoint Gabriella Ardbo Engarås, Nils Engvall and appoint Isabel Poscherstnikov as employee representatives to the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years and will nominate a fourth candidate in due course. The General Meeting is bound to the proposal for the appointment of the employee representatives.
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
