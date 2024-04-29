EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Proposed changes in Supervisory Board composition including chairpersonship

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Delivery Hero SE: Proposed changes in Supervisory Board composition including chairpersonship



29-Apr-2024 / 08:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 29 April 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) resolved today to propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for 19 June 2024 to elect Dr Martin Enderle, Kristin Skogen Lund, Roger Rabalais and Scott Ferguson as shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board. Dr Martin Enderle, chairperson of the Supervisory Board since May 2017, agreed to resign as chair at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and the Supervisory Board agreed to nominate Kristin Skogen Lund as new chairperson of the Supervisory Board. Kristin Skogen Lund and Roger Rabalais shall be appointed for 4 years, Dr Martin Enderle shall be appointed for 2 years, Scott Ferguson shall be appointed for 1 year. Thereby a staggered board structure shall be implemented.

Kristin Skogen Lund is currently the outgoing CEO of Schibsted ASA, a Norwegian listed media and online retail group. Roger Rabalais is the CEO of Prosus Food Delivery since September 2023 and will follow Patrick Kolek, former COO of Naspers Limited and Prosus N.V., as a member of the Supervisory Board. Naspers/Prosus is the Company’s largest shareholder holding approx. 29% of the shares in the Company. Scott Ferguson is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm that holds a minority stake in the Company and is supported by other shareholders.

In connection with the proposal to elect Scott Ferguson as fourth shareholder representative of the Supervisory Board, the Company and Sachem Head entered into a cooperation agreement which includes customary standstill and confidentiality provisions.

Therefore, the Company will propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting to increase the Supervisory Board from six to eight members.

The SE works council of the Company proposes to re-appoint Gabriella Ardbo Engarås, Nils Engvall and appoint Isabel Poscherstnikov as employee representatives to the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years and will nominate a fourth candidate in due course. The General Meeting is bound to the proposal for the appointment of the employee representatives.

