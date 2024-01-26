EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Operating EBITDA exceeds full-year forecast and thus increases by almost 44 % compared to the previous year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results

Delticom AG: Operating EBITDA exceeds full-year forecast and thus increases by almost 44 % compared to the previous year



26-Jan-2024 / 14:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delticom AG: Operating EBITDA exceeds full-year forecast and thus increases by almost 44 % compared to the previous year

Hanover, January 26, 2024 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX) has achieved high full-year earnings against the background of a strong winter tyre business and internal optimisations.

Based on initial, preliminary, unreviewed and unaudited IFRS consolidated figures, the company generated consolidated revenues of € 476 million in the 2023 financial year (2022: € 509 million, -6.6 %). The decrease in revenues compared to the previous year is exclusively due to the platform business and the associated reclassification of revenues. Operating EBITDA for the 2023 financial year amounts to € 21.6 million (2022: € 15.0 million, +43.7 %). While full-year revenues are within the guidance (forecasted range: € 470 million to € 504 million), operating EBITDA clearly exceeds the upper end of the guidance corridor (forecasted range: € 14 million to € 18.9 million).

Delticom AG will publish the Annual Report for the 2023 financial year on March 27, 2024 in accordance with the financial calendar and make it available for download on the website www.delti.com within the “Investor Relations” section.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>

About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of third quarter 2023, the company employed 167 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com