26.01.2024 14:46:30

EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Operating EBITDA exceeds full-year forecast and thus increases by almost 44 % compared to the previous year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Delticom AG: Operating EBITDA exceeds full-year forecast and thus increases by almost 44 % compared to the previous year

26-Jan-2024 / 14:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG: Operating EBITDA exceeds full-year forecast and thus increases by almost 44 % compared to the previous year

Hanover, January 26, 2024 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX) has achieved high full-year earnings against the background of a strong winter tyre business and internal optimisations.

Based on initial, preliminary, unreviewed and unaudited IFRS consolidated figures, the company generated consolidated revenues of € 476 million in the 2023 financial year (2022: € 509 million, -6.6 %). The decrease in revenues compared to the previous year is exclusively due to the platform business and the associated reclassification of revenues. Operating EBITDA for the 2023 financial year amounts to € 21.6 million (2022: € 15.0 million, +43.7 %). While full-year revenues are within the guidance (forecasted range: € 470 million to € 504 million), operating EBITDA clearly exceeds the upper end of the guidance corridor (forecasted range: € 14 million to € 18.9 million).

Delticom AG will publish the Annual Report for the 2023 financial year on March 27, 2024 in accordance with the financial calendar and make it available for download on the website www.delti.com within the “Investor Relations” section.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>

 

About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of third quarter 2023, the company employed 167 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

 

Contact:

Delticom AG
Investor Relations
Melanie Becker
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138
Email: melanie.becker@delti.com



End of Inside Information

26-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 93634 8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1824199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1824199  26-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delticom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Delticom AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Delticom AG 2,41 18,72% Delticom AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen