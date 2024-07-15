EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2024

|
Evonik Industries AG is already today publishing the following preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjusting its outlook for the financial year 2024.
Based on preliminary, non-audited figures, Evonik expects an adjusted EBITDA* of €578 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023: €450 million). The current market expectation is €531 million (Vara Research analyst consensus as of May 29, 2024).
As there was still no broad-based macroeconomic recovery, company-specific factors in particular led to this positive development: In addition to continued strict cost discipline, good volume development in Specialty Additives, as well as a price recovery in Animal Nutrition and lower production costs were drivers of the sequential increase.
Based on this development, Evonik is raising its outlook for adjusted EBITDA* as follows: The company now expects adjusted EBITDA* for the financial year 2024 to be between €1.9 billion and €2.2 billion (previously: €1.7 - €2.0 billion).
Following a slight decline in the first quarter, sales in the second quarter were, based on preliminary figures, at just above €3.9 billion and thus around the level of the previous year (Q2 2023: €3.9 billion).
Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures for the second quarter of 2024 on August 1, 2024, as planned.
