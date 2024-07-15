15.07.2024 12:18:32

EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2024

15-Jul-2024 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik Industries AG is already today publishing the following preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2024 and adjusting its outlook for the financial year 2024.

Based on preliminary, non-audited figures, Evonik expects an adjusted EBITDA* of €578 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023: €450 million). The current market expectation is €531 million (Vara Research analyst consensus as of May 29, 2024).

As there was still no broad-based macroeconomic recovery, company-specific factors in particular led to this positive development: In addition to continued strict cost discipline, good volume development in Specialty Additives, as well as a price recovery in Animal Nutrition and lower production costs were drivers of the sequential increase.

Based on this development, Evonik is raising its outlook for adjusted EBITDA* as follows: The company now expects adjusted EBITDA* for the financial year 2024 to be between €1.9 billion and €2.2 billion (previously: €1.7 - €2.0 billion). 

Following a slight decline in the first quarter, sales in the second quarter were, based on preliminary figures, at just above €3.9 billion and thus around the level of the previous year (Q2 2023: €3.9 billion).

Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures for the second quarter of 2024 on August 1, 2024, as planned.
*Notes on key performance indicators (KPIs) can be found in the Financial Report of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 240.

The Financial Report 2023 is available at: 

https://files.evonik.com/shared-files/evonik-financial-report-2023-9492.pdf    
Contact/person making the notification:
Tim Lange
Head of Investor Relations
+49 201 177-3150
tim.lange@evonik.com


End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 177-01
Fax: +49 (0) 201 177-3475
E-mail: investor-relations@evonik.com
Internet: www.evonik.com
ISIN: DE000EVNK013
WKN: EVNK01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1946351

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1946351  15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

