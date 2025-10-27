Exasol Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Exasol AG adjusts ARR guidance for 2025 – revenue guidance confirmed and EBITDA guidance specified at the upper end
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Exasol AG adjusts ARR guidance for 2025 – revenue guidance confirmed and EBITDA guidance specified at the upper end
Nuremberg, October 27, 2025: The Management Board of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9) today adjusted its annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance for the 2025 financial year as a result of a faster-than-expected reduction in business volume in non-focus industries and the postponement of contract signings in focus industries to the 2026 financial year.
The Company now expects a single-digit percentage decline in ARR compared to the previous year (previously: mid-single-digit percentage growth).
The revenue guidance for 2025 remains unchanged. Exasol continues to expect revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The EBITDA guidance has been specified at the upper end, now ranging from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (previously: EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million).
