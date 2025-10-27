Exasol Aktie

WKN DE: A0LR9G / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

27.10.2025 10:15:33

EQS-Adhoc: Exasol AG adjusts ARR guidance for 2025 – revenue guidance confirmed and EBITDA guidance specified at the upper end

EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Exasol AG adjusts ARR guidance for 2025 – revenue guidance confirmed and EBITDA guidance specified at the upper end

27-Oct-2025 / 10:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG adjusts ARR guidance for 2025 – revenue guidance confirmed and EBITDA guidance specified at the upper end

Nuremberg, October 27, 2025: The Management Board of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9) today adjusted its annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance for the 2025 financial year as a result of a faster-than-expected reduction in business volume in non-focus industries and the postponement of contract signings in focus industries to the 2026 financial year.

The Company now expects a single-digit percentage decline in ARR compared to the previous year (previously: mid-single-digit percentage growth).

The revenue guidance for 2025 remains unchanged. Exasol continues to expect revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The EBITDA guidance has been specified at the upper end, now ranging from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (previously: EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million).

IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ir@exasol.com



End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2218752

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2218752  27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

