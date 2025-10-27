EQS-News: Exasol with update on business performance and execution of strategic transformation toward focus industries

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Exasol with update on business performance and execution of strategic transformation toward focus industries



27.10.2025

Publication of preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025: Revenue increases by 8.9% to EUR 31.7 million; EBITDA significantly above previous year at EUR 3.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 1.0 million); ARR at EUR 39.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 40.6 million)

Accelerated reduction in ARR volume in non-focus industries

Extensive strategic cooperation with MariaDB and sales initiatives with growth potential from 2026 onwards

Adjustment of ARR guidance for the 2025 financial year: decline in the single-digit percentage range (previously: growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range)

Confirmation of the revenue guidance (mid-single-digit percentage growth) and specification of the EBITDA guidance to between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4 million (previously: between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million)

Expected halving of ARR churn as basis for return to ARR growth trajectory in the 2026 financial year



Nuremberg, October 27, 2025: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, has recorded a notable acceleration in its ongoing transformation toward focus industries. Although the realignment will affect annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the 2025 financial year, Exasol expects positive ARR momentum starting in 2026.



Preliminary results for the first nine months of the 2025 financial year

Based on preliminary figures, revenue rose to EUR 31.7 million in the first nine months of the 2025 financial year, representing growth of 8.9% compared with the same period of the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 29.1 million). EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 3.0 million compared to the figure for the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 1.0 million). As a result of the faster-than-expected ARR reduction in non-focus industries, ARR declined by 4.1% to EUR 39.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 40.6 million). Growth momentum in the focus industries continued in the first nine months. As such, the ARR of focus customers rose by 24.0% to EUR 26.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The share of focus industries in total ARR was already 69.0%, compared to 53.4% at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

In light of this development, the Management Board has today adjusted its guidance for ARR in the 2025 financial year. Exasol now expects a single-digit percentage decline compared to the previous year (previously: mid-single-digit percentage growth). Firstly, this is attributable to a faster than originally anticipated reduction of business in non-focus industries. In addition, contract signings with new and existing customers in the focus industries are showing indications of being shifted to the 2026 financial year.



Confirmation of revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2025

The adjustment of ARR expectations has no impact on the revenue and EBITDA guidance. Exasol therefore confirms its revenue guidance of achieving mid-single-digit percentage growth in the 2025 financial year. The corridor for the EBITDA guidance is specified as EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4 million (previously: EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million).



Growth potential from 2026 onwards

With regard to the accelerated reduction in business volume in non-focus industries, it should be noted that this is attributable to pull-forward effects from cancellations that were not expected until the 2026 financial year. Consequently, a significantly lower decline in ARR volume in non-focus industries is expected in the 2026 financial year. Based on these effects, Exasol therefore expects ARR churn to halve in the 2026 financial year compared to 2025.

At the same time, the Management Board expects that negotiations with new and existing customers regarding the launch of projects affected by the postponements will be successfully concluded in the 2026 financial year. In addition, new strategic partnerships are expected to generate positive growth momentum.



Strategic partnership with MariaDB strengthens sales and brand awareness

The strategic partnership with MariaDB announced on October 22, 2025, marks an important step toward expanding Exasol’s reach and strengthening its market position. As part of the partnership, MariaDB will integrate Exasol’s analytics engine into its MariaDB Enterprise Platform and offer it as a joint solution under the name MariaDB Exa (Powered by Exasol). It combines the strengths of MariaDB’s transactional database platform with Exasol’s analytics technology, enabling companies to gain real-time insights from extremely large amounts of data.

The collaboration gives Exasol direct access to MariaDB’s extensive open-source user base, significantly increasing its visibility and commercial reach, particularly in the strategically important US market. The agreement is intended to create long-term growth potential and generate positive momentum for Exasol as it continues its international expansion.



Paving the way for a return to ARR growth

“We expect to close the 2025 financial year with robust revenue and earnings and to have a comfortable liquidity cushion at the end of the year. In addition, we have set the course for a return to ARR growth in 2026. The significantly reduced churn volume in 2026, the expected growth momentum from new partnerships, and projects with new and existing customers already initiated in the 2025 financial year will result in a clearly visible path back to accelerated ARR growth. In addition, we have launched several sales initiatives that are expected to make an additional positive contribution to new customer business,” emphasizes Joerg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG.



