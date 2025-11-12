EQS-News: Exasol Confirms Preliminary Figures for the First Nine Months of 2025 – Strong ARR Growth in Focus Industries

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Exasol Confirms Preliminary Figures for the First Nine Months of 2025 – Strong ARR Growth in Focus Industries



12.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

ARR growth in focus industries of 24% to EUR 26.9 million (share of total ARR: 69%)

Meaningful ARR growth momentum expected in 2026



Nuremberg, November 12, 2025: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, has published its final figures for the first nine months of 2025. The results are in line with the preliminary figures released on October 27, 2025.

Revenue increased by 8.9% to EUR 31.7 million compared to the first nine months of 2024, primarily driven by solid performance with customers in focus industries as well as services that were billed on a one-off basis in the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA for the first nine months came in at EUR 3.0 million, well above the prior-year level of EUR 1.0 million. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) declined by 4.1% to EUR 39.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 40.6 million), as a result of a faster-than-expected reduction of business in non-focus industries and the shifting of contract signings with new and existing customers in focus industries into the 2026 financial year.

The ARR growth trend with customers in focus industries was once again confirmed in the first nine months of 2025: ARR from focus customers rose 24.0% to EUR 26.9 million by the end of Q3 2025.



Confirmation of Guidance Specified on October 27, 2025

For the 2025 financial year, Exasol expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, EBITDA in the range of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million, and a single-digit percentage decline in ARR.



Meaningful ARR Growth Momentum Expected in the 2026 Financial Year

In the 2026 financial year, Exasol expects ARR churn to be reduced by half compared to 2025. Together with the MariaDB partnership and the resulting opportunities, as well as progress toward project signings with new and existing customers during the current financial year, Exasol anticipates meaningful ARR growth momentum in the coming year.



Webcast

Exasol invites interested investors and media representatives to a virtual webcast today, November 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

To participate in the webcast, please register here:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/b172f5a0-b2bc-47f0-932f-5119048e0773.



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.

