fox e-mobility Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

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17.08.2026 12:33:34

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Clean Auditor's Certificate for Annual Financial Statements 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
fox e-mobility AG: Clean Auditor's Certificate for Annual Financial Statements 2023

17-Aug-2026 / 12:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Clean Auditor`s Certificate for Annual Financial Statements 2023

 

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG announces:

Following a voluntary audit of the annual financial statements and management report for the 2023 financial year, the auditing firm Dr. Kleeberg & Partner GmbH, Munich submitted a 65-page audit report with an unrestricted auditors statement (Section 322 para.2 lit.1 of the German Commercial Code) on 4 August 2026. After reviewing, the Supervisory Board of fox e-mobility AG approved the audited financial statements and management report on 15 August 2026.

The audited financial statements differ slightly from the unaudited financial statements published on 28 July 2025. The discrepancies are due to subsequent accounting adjustments concerning receivables, liabilities and provisions. As a result, net profit for the 2023 financial year is adjusted by approx. EUR 0.154 million to EUR 0,239 million with total equity still at approx. EUR 68 Mio.

Currently, the quote of the registered shares of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71) remains suspended until publication of the audited annual financial statements for the financial years 2024 and 2025.



End of Inside Information

17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
LEI Code: 5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
EQS News ID: 2384018

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2384018  17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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