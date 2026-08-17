EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Clean Auditor's Certificate for Annual Financial Statements 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

fox e-mobility AG: Clean Auditor's Certificate for Annual Financial Statements 2023



17-Aug-2026 / 12:33 CET/CEST

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Clean Auditor`s Certificate for Annual Financial Statements 2023

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG announces:

Following a voluntary audit of the annual financial statements and management report for the 2023 financial year, the auditing firm Dr. Kleeberg & Partner GmbH, Munich submitted a 65-page audit report with an unrestricted auditors statement (Section 322 para.2 lit.1 of the German Commercial Code) on 4 August 2026. After reviewing, the Supervisory Board of fox e-mobility AG approved the audited financial statements and management report on 15 August 2026.

The audited financial statements differ slightly from the unaudited financial statements published on 28 July 2025. The discrepancies are due to subsequent accounting adjustments concerning receivables, liabilities and provisions. As a result, net profit for the 2023 financial year is adjusted by approx. EUR 0.154 million to EUR 0,239 million with total equity still at approx. EUR 68 Mio.

Currently, the quote of the registered shares of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71) remains suspended until publication of the audited annual financial statements for the financial years 2024 and 2025.