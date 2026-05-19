fox e-mobility Aktie

fox e-mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.05.2026 19:50:13

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: 3 convertible bonds issued

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
fox e-mobility AG: 3 convertible bonds issued

19-May-2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG announces:

On May 15, 2026, the company issued three convertible bonds with a total volume of up to EUR 19,331,000, namely:

Type A: ISIN DE 000A460K15 (volume up to EUR 16,000,000)

Type B: ISIN DE 000A460K49 (volume up to EUR 2,581,000)

Type C: ISIN DE 000A460K72 (volume up to EUR 750,000)

The convertible bonds were subscribed on May 15, 2026, as follows:

Type A: 62.5% (EUR 10,000,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein

Type B: 100% (EUR 2,581,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein

Type C: 100% (EUR 750,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein.

The subscription period has expired.

A total of EUR 13,331,000 in non-interest-bearing bearer partial convertible bonds were issued by the Management Board as part of the subscription. Shareholders' pre-emptive rights were excluded.

The issuance was carried out as part of the acquisition of shareholdings totalling EUR 9,000,000, the restructuring of company's recognized liabilities totalling EUR 3,331,000, and a loan of EUR 1,000,000. The shareholdings consist of:

  1. Shareholding in Silesian Power S.A. (Poland), the sole owner of the wind farms in Silesia operated by Cime Wind Krzanowicze III Sp. z o.o. and Cime Wind Krzanowicze I Sp. z o.o. The shareholding amounts to 10,691 shares (10.691% of the share capital) valued at EUR 6,000,000.
  2. Shareholding in BP2 Invest AG, Vaduz, Liechtenstein, specifically 13 shares (26% of the share capital) valued at EUR 3,000,000. The value of this shareholding is secured by 5,336 shares of Silesian Power S.A. under a guarantee from a third-party company.

The issued convertible bonds are all structured as mandatory convertible bonds, meaning that at maturity they will automatically convert into shares to be created from the 2021/I Conditional Capital at a conversion price of €1. The convertible bonds also grant warrants linked to the convertible shares, entitling the holder to purchase one new share for every four convertible shares, at a price dependent on the stock market price (80% x WMA (20)), but at least €1.20.

The company's shares are listed on the open market of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges under ISIN DE000A40ZV71.

The convertible bonds are not traded on the Open Market.



End of Inside Information

19-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2330160

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2330160  19-May-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,88 10,00% fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:30 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Mittwoch leichter starten. Die Börsen in Asien geben zur Wochenmitte nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen