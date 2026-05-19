EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: 3 convertible bonds issued

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other

fox e-mobility AG: 3 convertible bonds issued



19-May-2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG announces:

On May 15, 2026, the company issued three convertible bonds with a total volume of up to EUR 19,331,000, namely:

Type A: ISIN DE 000A460K15 (volume up to EUR 16,000,000)

Type B: ISIN DE 000A460K49 (volume up to EUR 2,581,000)

Type C: ISIN DE 000A460K72 (volume up to EUR 750,000)

The convertible bonds were subscribed on May 15, 2026, as follows:

Type A: 62.5% (EUR 10,000,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein

Type B: 100% (EUR 2,581,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein

Type C: 100% (EUR 750,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein.

The subscription period has expired.

A total of EUR 13,331,000 in non-interest-bearing bearer partial convertible bonds were issued by the Management Board as part of the subscription. Shareholders' pre-emptive rights were excluded.

The issuance was carried out as part of the acquisition of shareholdings totalling EUR 9,000,000, the restructuring of company's recognized liabilities totalling EUR 3,331,000, and a loan of EUR 1,000,000. The shareholdings consist of:

Shareholding in Silesian Power S.A. (Poland), the sole owner of the wind farms in Silesia operated by Cime Wind Krzanowicze III Sp. z o.o. and Cime Wind Krzanowicze I Sp. z o.o. The shareholding amounts to 10,691 shares (10.691% of the share capital) valued at EUR 6,000,000. Shareholding in BP2 Invest AG, Vaduz, Liechtenstein, specifically 13 shares (26% of the share capital) valued at EUR 3,000,000. The value of this shareholding is secured by 5,336 shares of Silesian Power S.A. under a guarantee from a third-party company.

The issued convertible bonds are all structured as mandatory convertible bonds, meaning that at maturity they will automatically convert into shares to be created from the 2021/I Conditional Capital at a conversion price of €1. The convertible bonds also grant warrants linked to the convertible shares, entitling the holder to purchase one new share for every four convertible shares, at a price dependent on the stock market price (80% x WMA (20)), but at least €1.20.

The company's shares are listed on the open market of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges under ISIN DE000A40ZV71.

The convertible bonds are not traded on the Open Market.