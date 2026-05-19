fox e-mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
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19.05.2026 19:50:13
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: 3 convertible bonds issued
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EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG announces:
On May 15, 2026, the company issued three convertible bonds with a total volume of up to EUR 19,331,000, namely:
Type A: ISIN DE 000A460K15 (volume up to EUR 16,000,000)
Type B: ISIN DE 000A460K49 (volume up to EUR 2,581,000)
Type C: ISIN DE 000A460K72 (volume up to EUR 750,000)
The convertible bonds were subscribed on May 15, 2026, as follows:
Type A: 62.5% (EUR 10,000,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein
Type B: 100% (EUR 2,581,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein
Type C: 100% (EUR 750,000), Subscriber: PME Capital Financiere S.A., Balzers, Liechtenstein.
The subscription period has expired.
A total of EUR 13,331,000 in non-interest-bearing bearer partial convertible bonds were issued by the Management Board as part of the subscription. Shareholders' pre-emptive rights were excluded.
The issuance was carried out as part of the acquisition of shareholdings totalling EUR 9,000,000, the restructuring of company's recognized liabilities totalling EUR 3,331,000, and a loan of EUR 1,000,000. The shareholdings consist of:
The issued convertible bonds are all structured as mandatory convertible bonds, meaning that at maturity they will automatically convert into shares to be created from the 2021/I Conditional Capital at a conversion price of €1. The convertible bonds also grant warrants linked to the convertible shares, entitling the holder to purchase one new share for every four convertible shares, at a price dependent on the stock market price (80% x WMA (20)), but at least €1.20.
The company's shares are listed on the open market of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges under ISIN DE000A40ZV71.
The convertible bonds are not traded on the Open Market.
End of Inside Information
19-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZV71
|WKN:
|A40ZV7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330160
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2330160 19-May-2026 CET/CEST
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