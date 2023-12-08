|
08.12.2023 13:54:51
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE announces change in the Executive Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of GESCO SE today reached a mutual agreement with the Company's CEO Ralph Rumberg to hand over the CEO role to new hands after 30 June 2024.We will inform you promptly about the new appointment to the position.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Mr Rumberg was appointed to the Executive Board in 2018 with the task of navigating GESCO through a transformation. Under his leadership, GESCO developed into an actively shaping shareholder of the subsidiaries. Particularly noteworthy is the largest transaction in the Company's history with the Matterhorn project and the resulting strengthened positioning of the portfolio.
Ralph Rumberg, CEO of GESCO SE: "Since I joined GESCO in 2018, we have been able to achieve a lot. Thanks to a series of transactions and the effective establishment of our Excellence Programmes, the majority of the Industrial Group now consists of market-leading companies, true hidden champions. I am pleased and proud to be able to hand over the Company in very good shape next year."
Stefan Heimöller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GESCO SE: "We are very grateful to Ralph Rumberg for his commitment in recent years and, above all, for the successful transformation of the Company. As an active shareholder, we have managed to significantly increase the success of our subsidiaries under his leadership. As the transformation of GESCO SE nears completion, the Supervisory Board and Ralph Rumberg have now come to the decision to initiate a handover.
The CEO's contract, which runs until 30 June 2024, will be fulfilled as planned. We will provide information on the next steps in a timely manner.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
08-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1793257
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1793257 08-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gesco AG
|18,10
|-0,55%
