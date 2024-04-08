EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE: Johannes Pfeffer appointed new CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Personnel

The Supervisory Board of GESCO SE announced today that Johannes Pfeffer will succeed CEO Ralph Rumberg, who will leave the Company on 30 June 2024. Pfeffer, who holds a Dipl.-Phys. & MBA, is expected to assume his new role on 1 October 2024.

Stefan Heimöller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GESCO SE, commented: "The Supervisory Board agrees that Johannes Pfeffer is the right leader to take GESCO into the next phase of its development. We are delighted to have gained an experienced and assertive manager with an established track record for GESCO. In his professional life to date, he has placed a strong focus on redesigning organisational and procedural structures while at the same time developing new business areas. It was important for us to find a CEO with an industrial background who is enthusiastic about hidden champions such as those gathered under the GESCO umbrella."

Mr Pfeffer comes from Wago GmbH & Co KG, the market leader for electrical connection technology, which is represented in over 80 countries. As Vice President he is responsible for the Automation & Solutions business division. Previously, he was among others Managing Director at ebmpabst, a pioneer and technology leader in the global drive and compact fan world.

Stefan Heimöller: "GESCO SE has now almost completed the transformation process it has been undergoing since 2018/2019. Thanks to his outstanding work over the past six years, Ralph Rumberg has made a significant contribution to this positive development and he is leaving his successor a well-positioned group of medium-sized companies, true market leaders. The Supervisory Board would like to thank him for this."

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.

