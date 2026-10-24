HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
|
24.10.2026 23:44:53
EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo SE: Unauthorized data exfiltration at subsidiary SECRA Bookings GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Other
SECRA Bookings GmbH, a subsidiary of HomeToGo SE that operates as a specialized software provider offering channel management solutions, was the target of a cyberattack on its technical infrastructure. Based on current findings, the incident is isolated to SECRA Bookings GmbH and involved unauthorized access to customer data and personally identifiable information.
Upon discovering the incident, SECRA Bookings GmbH immediately initiated containment measures, securing and isolating the affected systems in cooperation with HomeToGo SE and HomeToGo GmbH; these initial containment steps have been completed. Ongoing investigations have found no evidence of data exfiltration from systems operated by HomeToGo SE or other Group companies.
The overall financial impact on the Group cannot yet be reliably quantified.
The competent data protection supervisory authority will be notified shortly. Notifications to affected parties are being prepared and will be issued without undue delay.
End of Inside Information
24-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|EQS News ID:
|2421656
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2421656 24-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HomeToGo
Analysen zu HomeToGo
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HomeToGo
|0,71
|8,95%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.