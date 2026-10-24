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24.10.2026 23:44:53

EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo SE: Unauthorized data exfiltration at subsidiary SECRA Bookings GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Other
HomeToGo SE: Unauthorized data exfiltration at subsidiary SECRA Bookings GmbH

24-Oct-2026 / 23:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SECRA Bookings GmbH, a subsidiary of HomeToGo SE that operates as a specialized software provider offering channel management solutions, was the target of a cyberattack on its technical infrastructure. Based on current findings, the incident is isolated to SECRA Bookings GmbH and involved unauthorized access to customer data and personally identifiable information.

Upon discovering the incident, SECRA Bookings GmbH immediately initiated containment measures, securing and isolating the affected systems in cooperation with HomeToGo SE and HomeToGo GmbH; these initial containment steps have been completed. Ongoing investigations have found no evidence of data exfiltration from systems operated by HomeToGo SE or other Group companies. 

The overall financial impact on the Group cannot yet be reliably quantified.

The competent data protection supervisory authority will be notified shortly. Notifications to affected parties are being prepared and will be issued without undue delay.


 


End of Inside Information

24-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
EQS News ID: 2421656

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2421656  24-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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