04.03.2024 18:33:12
EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Transport for London (TfL) awards a contract for the iBus2 on-bus and back-office services to init
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Contract
Transport for London (TfL) and INIT Innovations in Transportation Ltd., a wholly owned UK subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE, have signed the contract for the delivery of the London intelligent bus (iBus2) on-bus and back-office services. INIT will be providing more than 8,500 on-board computers and ancillary devices for all the buses and trams of the TfL vehicle fleet. TfL will use init’s technology to help them manage their franchise operations and to enhance safety and service quality for their passengers.
iBus2 will be delivered as an integrated service including system performance measurements with integrated KPIs and a cost effective “Strip and Collect” maintenance model where operators can easily provide 1st line services.
The tender divides into three lots. All three lots have now been awarded to INIT Ltd. The total contract has a value in the order of GBP 80 million for the investment phase and a similar order of magnitude for the first 10-year operations period. In addition, further options might be ordered at a later stage including a second 10-year operations period.
