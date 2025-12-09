EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Financing

09-Dec-2025 / 16:47 CET/CEST

KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT

Fulda, December 9, 2025 – KAP AG (“Company” or “KAP”), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), confirms in response to press inquiries that the Company is in negotiations with banks to support the comprehensive transformation process and refinancing of the KAP Group. The terms of the refinancing also include the preparation of an IDW S6 restructuring report (S6 report).

The company will inform the capital market and the public about further developments, in particular the measures planned as part of the refinancing concept, in due course and in accordance with legal requirements.

