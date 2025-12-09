KAP Aktie

EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Financing
KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT

09-Dec-2025 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT

Fulda, December 9, 2025 – KAP AG (“Company” or “KAP”), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), confirms in response to press inquiries that the Company is in negotiations with banks to support the comprehensive transformation process and refinancing of the KAP Group. The terms of the refinancing also include the preparation of an IDW S6 restructuring report (S6 report).

The company will inform the capital market and the public about further developments, in particular the measures planned as part of the refinancing concept, in due course and in accordance with legal requirements.

The Management Board

 

Notifying officer and investor relations contact:
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investorrelations@kap.de
+49 661 103 327

 



End of Inside Information

09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2242664

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2242664  09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

