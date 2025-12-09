KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
|
09.12.2025 16:47:43
EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Financing
KAP AG HAS COMMISSIONED THE PREPARATION OF AN IDW S6 REPORT
Fulda, December 9, 2025 – KAP AG (“Company” or “KAP”), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), confirms in response to press inquiries that the Company is in negotiations with banks to support the comprehensive transformation process and refinancing of the KAP Group. The terms of the refinancing also include the preparation of an IDW S6 restructuring report (S6 report).
The company will inform the capital market and the public about further developments, in particular the measures planned as part of the refinancing concept, in due course and in accordance with legal requirements.
The Management Board
Notifying officer and investor relations contact:
End of Inside Information
09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2242664
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2242664 09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
