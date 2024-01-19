EQS-Adhoc: MediClin AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Forecast

MediClin AG:



19-Jan-2024 / 08:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Offenburg, January 19, 2024



MEDICLIN close to the sale of Herzzentrum Coswig; impairment losses lead to new, adjusted forecast for 2023



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (“MEDICLIN”) is on the final stage of selling the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig, Coswig. An agreement on all key points has already been reached with the potential buyer. The sales negotiations are in the final phase and a sale is assumed to be more likely than not. As part of the sales process, the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will be reported as "assets held for sale" in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. There will be an impairment depending on the final purchase price, which, together with additionally identified impaired goodwill for two other facilities in the acute segment, will lead to a total negative impact on Group-EBIT of around EUR 30 million. Due to the negative impact on earnings, a Group-EBIT of EUR 10-15 million is now expected for 2023 instead of the published guidance of EUR 36-38 million.

Contact for further information:



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstrasse 27

77652 Offenburg



Ender Gülcan

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 781/488-326

Fax: +49 781/488-184

ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

www.mediclin.de



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014Offenburg, January 19, 2024MEDICLIN close to the sale of Herzzentrum Coswig; impairment losses lead to new, adjusted forecast for 2023MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (“MEDICLIN”) is on the final stage of selling the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig, Coswig. An agreement on all key points has already been reached with the potential buyer. The sales negotiations are in the final phase and a sale is assumed to be more likely than not. As part of the sales process, the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will be reported as "assets held for sale" in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. There will be an impairment depending on the final purchase price, which, together with additionally identified impaired goodwill for two other facilities in the acute segment, will lead to a total negative impact on Group-EBIT of around EUR 30 million. Due to the negative impact on earnings, a Group-EBIT of EUR 10-15 million is now expected for 2023 instead of the published guidance of EUR 36-38 million.MEDICLIN AktiengesellschaftOkenstrasse 2777652 OffenburgEnder GülcanHead of Investor RelationsPhone: +49 781/488-326Fax: +49 781/488-184



End of Inside Information

19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

