EQS-Adhoc: MediClin AG:

Offenburg, January 19, 2024

MEDICLIN close to the sale of Herzzentrum Coswig; impairment losses lead to new, adjusted forecast for 2023

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (“MEDICLIN”) is on the final stage of selling the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig, Coswig. An agreement on all key points has already been reached with the potential buyer. The sales negotiations are in the final phase and a sale is assumed to be more likely than not. As part of the sales process, the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will be reported as "assets held for sale" in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. There will be an impairment depending on the final purchase price, which, together with additionally identified impaired goodwill for two other facilities in the acute segment, will lead to a total negative impact on Group-EBIT of around EUR 30 million. Due to the negative impact on earnings, a Group-EBIT of EUR 10-15 million is now expected for 2023 instead of the published guidance of EUR 36-38 million.
Contact for further information:

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstrasse 27
77652 Offenburg

Ender Gülcan
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 781/488-326
Fax: +49 781/488-184
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
www.mediclin.de

 


Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: alexandra.muehr@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
