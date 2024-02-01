EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: Provisional, unaudited EBIT of the MLP Group below the forecast corridor for 2023 due to a goodwill impairment within the Deutschland.Immobilien segment

EQS-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

MLP SE: Provisional, unaudited EBIT of the MLP Group below the forecast corridor for 2023 due to a goodwill impairment within the Deutschland.Immobilien segment



In light of the pronounced pressures in the real estate market, which are affecting both the project business and the broker business, MLP SE is re-assessing this business within the process of drafting the financial statements and, as a result, is performing a goodwill impairment of around EUR 4 million within the Deutschland.Immobilien segment.



Based on provisional and unaudited projections, the EBIT* of the MLP Group for the financial year 2023 is therefore around EUR 71 million. Without the goodwill impairment at Deutschland.Immobilien, the EBIT would likely be within the forecast corridor of EUR 75 to 85 million, since all other operating segments of the MLP Group recorded solid performance.



Accordingly, the longstanding policy of maintaining a consistent dividend payment shall be continued. The Executive Board at MLP SE is therefore planning a dividend distribution at the same level as the previous year for the financial year 2023, namely 30 cents per share.



In the mid-term, MLP SE is still aiming to record EBIT of the MLP Group of EUR 100 to 110 million by the end of 2025.



The publication of the preliminary figures for the year is still planned for the annual press and analyst conference, which is to be held on March 7, 2024.



