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WKN DE: A1C9HQ / ISIN: AU000000NXT8

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05.11.2026 00:02:35

EQS-Adhoc: NEXTDC Limited: Response to Share Raid by Goodman Group and Digital Realty

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nextdc Limited / Key word(s): Statement/Statement
NEXTDC Limited: Response to Share Raid by Goodman Group and Digital Realty

05-Nov-2026 / 00:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) (‘NEXTDC’ or the ‘Company’). The ASX Market Announcement of the below release can also be viewed at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre. The information is being provided for the holders of NEXTDC’s A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange

ASX Release
5 November 2026 Response to Share Raid by
Goodman Group and Digital Realty
NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) (“NEXTDC” or the “Company”) notes the aftermarket share raid on NEXTDC by Ackland Investments No.1 Pty Limited as trustee for the Ackland Investments No.1 Trust (“Ackland”), a vehicle owned in equal shares by Goodman Group (ASX: GMG) (“Goodman”) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) (“Digital Realty”).
NEXTDC understands that Ackland conducted an aftermarket book build on 4 November 2026 seeking to acquire NEXTDC shares at A$9.50 per share, up to a maximum holding of 9.9% of NEXTDC’s ordinary shares. NEXTDC does not know the outcome of the share raid.
NEXTDC notes the statement by Goodman and Digital Realty (through their broker) to investors during the aftermarket book build that they have “no intention of submitting a control proposal or making a takeover bid for the Company at this time, but reserve their right to do so”.
The Board considers this an opportunistic move by Goodman and Digital Realty. The share raid comes two weeks after NEXTDC’s 21 October 2026 announcement of the M3 Melbourne power delay and revised FY27 guidance, and was made through an aftermarket book build open only to institutional investors.
The Board is not in possession of any takeover proposal at this time. Any bona fide approaches will be considered by the Board on their merits and in the best interests of all NEXTDC shareholders. At this time, NEXTDC shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to this announcement.
NEXTDC is mindful of its continuous disclosure obligations and will keep the market informed of any further developments in compliance with those obligations.
The Company has appointed Barrenjoey Advisory Pty Limited and UBS Securities Australia Limited as its joint lead financial advisers and Cadence Advisory as its independent financial adviser. Mallesons is acting as its legal adviser.
Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.
ENDS
For more information:
Investor enquiries                                                       Media enquiries
Simon Guzowski                                                      Ben Wilson
T: +61 2 8072 4943                                                     Senior Managing Director, Teneo
E: investorrelations@nextdc.com                                 M: +61 407 966 083
                                                                                E: ben.wilson@teneo.com
NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/investor-centre
About NEXTDC
NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise, and Government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction, and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities and is one of the first data centre operators in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. NEXTDC’s corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government’s Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is powering the intelligence economy.
To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com
 


End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NEXTDC Limited
20 Wharf Street
4000 Brisbane City
Australia
ISIN: AU000000NXT8
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900RTERU3X7G3D672
EQS News ID: 2428730

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2428730  05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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