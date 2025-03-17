|
17.03.2025 22:00:51
EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
In fiscal year 2024, the OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) - based on preliminary, unaudited figures - generated total revenues of EUR 1,030.2 (previous year: EUR 1,182.8 million). The operating result (EBITDA) decreased from EUR 162.1 million in the previous year to EUR 53.2 million. The operating EBITDA margin thus fell to 5.2 % in the reporting period, compared to 13.7 % in the previous year. EBIT deteriorated to EUR 14.1 million, compared to EUR 125.0 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin decreased accordingly from 10.6 % in the same period of the previous year to 1.4 %.
In fiscal year 2023, various effects, which had a negative impact on profitability, were more than offset by the fair-value remeasurement of equity interests and financial assets. The result for fiscal year 2024 is characterized by a project-related risk provision and expenses related to the group-wide transformation process. Adjusted for these special effects, EBITDA reached EUR 111.1 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to EUR 87.1 million in the previous year. In fiscal year 2024, the OHB Group generated an order intake of EUR 1,671 million, a significant increase over the previous year (EUR 920 million). At EUR 148.1 million, free cash flow was also clearly positive as of December 31, 2024.
These preliminary figures are subject to the auditor's review and audit opinion and the Supervisory Board's approval of the consolidated financial statements. The audited and approved consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025.
Contact:
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
End of Inside Information
17-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2101942
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2101942 17-March-2025 CET/CEST
