13.11.2025 08:00:14

EQS-News: OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2025

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2025

13.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 80.9 million, up 12 % on the previous year
  • Order backlog grows by 47 % year-on-year to EUR 3,117 million
  • AEROSPACE becomes ACCESS TO SPACE: Grouping our space transportation capabilities
The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 863.5 million in the first nine months, up 21 % on the previous year (EUR 715.8 million). The operating result (EBITDA) increased from EUR 62.4 million in the previous year to EUR 75.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 72.5 million in the previous year to EUR 80.9 million. EBIT increased to EUR 46.0 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to EUR 34.7 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin increased accordingly to 5.3 %, compared to 4.8 % in the same period of the previous year.

The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 3,117 million after nine months of fiscal year 2025, up from EUR 2,120 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 2,604 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 336 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 177 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of September 30, 2025, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,565.4 million, up around 12 % from December 31, 2024 (EUR 1,399.2 million). The increase in equity from EUR 427.2 million to EUR 440.8 million resulted in an equity ratio of 28.2 % as of September 30, 2025, down from 30.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2024.

In addition to the successful launches of the MTG-S1 weather satellite and the NAOS Earth observation satellite, the OHB Group has made significant progress in recent months in making preparations for rising satellite demand and increasing industrialization in the sector: The inauguration of new office space and larger clean room facilities in Sweden will enable OHB Sweden AB to meet the requirements of series production while at the same time increasing cost efficiency. Against the same backdrop, OHB has acquired a manufacturing plant for electronic components in Schöneck, Saxony. In addition, OHB Digital Connect GmbH has laid the foundation for the expansion of the service business in the DIGITAL segment with the opening of a new location for satellite operations in Darmstadt.

Following an organizational restructuring of the AEROSPACE segment, this segment now comprises all of the Group's business activities related to space transportation under the name ACCESS TO SPACE. MT Aerospace AG continues to represent a significant part of these activities. By acquiring an additional 30 % of shares in MT Aerospace AG, OHB SE became its sole shareholder – a step that underlines confidence in the company's growth path and the very positive development of the global launch vehicle market. With the order for the series production of flight models 16 to 42 for the European Ariane 6 launch vehicle, in which MT Aerospace AG is involved as the largest German supplier, another milestone in program ramp-up was reached in the past quarter.

At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues for the OHB Group of around EUR 1,200 million in 2025. The EBITDA margin and EBIT margin should reach figures of around 9 % and around 6 %, respectively.

Key performance indicators at a glance
in EUR 000 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 +/- 9M
Revenues 283,892 233,106 820,849 691,415 +19 %
Total revenues 299,997 245,343 863,527 715,811 +21 %
EBITDA 33,481 28,071 75,497 62,365 +21 %
Adjusted EBITDA 35,001 31,772 80,943 72,509 +12 %
EBIT 23,358 18,863 45,957 34,693 +32 %
Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 12,377 12,008 23,707 17,367 +37 %
Earnings per share
in EUR		 0.65 0.63 1.24 0.91 +36 %
Cash and cash equivalents 53,437 23,409 53,437 23,409 +128 %

Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2228720

 
End of News EQS News Service

2228720  13.11.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu OHB SEmehr Nachrichten