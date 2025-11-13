OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
|
13.11.2025 08:00:14
EQS-News: OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2025
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2025
The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 3,117 million after nine months of fiscal year 2025, up from EUR 2,120 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 2,604 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 336 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 177 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of September 30, 2025, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,565.4 million, up around 12 % from December 31, 2024 (EUR 1,399.2 million). The increase in equity from EUR 427.2 million to EUR 440.8 million resulted in an equity ratio of 28.2 % as of September 30, 2025, down from 30.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2024.
In addition to the successful launches of the MTG-S1 weather satellite and the NAOS Earth observation satellite, the OHB Group has made significant progress in recent months in making preparations for rising satellite demand and increasing industrialization in the sector: The inauguration of new office space and larger clean room facilities in Sweden will enable OHB Sweden AB to meet the requirements of series production while at the same time increasing cost efficiency. Against the same backdrop, OHB has acquired a manufacturing plant for electronic components in Schöneck, Saxony. In addition, OHB Digital Connect GmbH has laid the foundation for the expansion of the service business in the DIGITAL segment with the opening of a new location for satellite operations in Darmstadt.
Following an organizational restructuring of the AEROSPACE segment, this segment now comprises all of the Group's business activities related to space transportation under the name ACCESS TO SPACE. MT Aerospace AG continues to represent a significant part of these activities. By acquiring an additional 30 % of shares in MT Aerospace AG, OHB SE became its sole shareholder – a step that underlines confidence in the company's growth path and the very positive development of the global launch vehicle market. With the order for the series production of flight models 16 to 42 for the European Ariane 6 launch vehicle, in which MT Aerospace AG is involved as the largest German supplier, another milestone in program ramp-up was reached in the past quarter.
At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues for the OHB Group of around EUR 1,200 million in 2025. The EBITDA margin and EBIT margin should reach figures of around 9 % and around 6 %, respectively.
Key performance indicators at a glance
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
