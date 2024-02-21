EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: Valuation of the ParTec patent portfolio leads to significantly positive earnings contribution

21.02.2024 13:18:53

ParTec AG: Valuation of the ParTec patent portfolio leads to significantly positive earnings contribution

21-Feb-2024

Munich, 21 February 2024: ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) has spun off its patent protection rights to its wholly owned subsidiary FL Systems AG & Co KG as of 21 December 2023 and had them valued by independent auditors specialising in the valuation of intangible assets with the assistance of independent patent law firms. According to the valuation reports now available, the value of the approximately 150 patents and patent families held by ParTec AG in the field of high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud computing was estimated at EUR 767 million. The patents have not yet been valued. The valuation now carried out will be included in the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and will lead to a significant contribution to earnings. As a result, ParTec AG expects a significantly higher profit for 2023, which will significantly strengthen equity.

Thanks to this significant strengthening of equity, ParTec AG considers itself very well equipped to meet the exponential demand for modular supercomputers for artificial intelligence (so-called AI super trainers) and to realise the licensing of its property rights.

Explanatory part:

Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG: "We have great potential with our patents. Our developments and inventions are already being used all over the world in the construction of supercomputers. Our efforts in research and development will also be reflected in patents all over the world in the future. We see the commercial utilisation of our strong patent base as a pillar of Partec AG's success."

About ParTec AG:

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and

quantum computers and accompanying system software. Its services include the distribution of

High Performance Computing (HPC) and Quantum Computing (QC) as well as consulting and

Support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these

sophisticated systems. The dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) approach represents a

unique selling point and success factor of ParTec AG. Further information about the company and

ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high performance computing and the

Quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

 

Investor Relations Manager

edicto GmbH

Dr Sönke Knop / Doron Kaufmann

partec@edicto.de

+496990550551

 

Contact for press enquiries:

E-mail: press@par-tec.com, Phone: +4915122675393

 



Company: ParTec AG
Possartstr. 20
81679 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com
Internet: www.par-tec.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5A34
WKN: A3E5A3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
