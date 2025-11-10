EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

Wels, November 10, 2025

PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

All regulatory requirements for Bajaj to take control have been met

On May 22, 2025, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. entered into a call option agreement with Pierer Industrie AG, which enables Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. to acquire all shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in Pierer Bajaj AG and thus indirectly control PIERER Mobility AG latest by the end of May 2026 (the “Call Option”).

Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. has just informed the company that on November 10, 2025 it has been notified by the European Commission that no in-depth investigation pursuant to Article 11 of Regulation 2022/2560 would be initiated and that the takeover may now proceed to completion as of November 11, 2025. This means that the acquisition of Pierer Industrie AG's 50.1 per cent stake in Pierer Bajaj AG is now possible. Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. will thus become the sole owner of Pierer Bajaj AG as soon as the closing has been formally completed. Pierer Bajaj AG will continue to hold 74.9 per cent of KTM's parent company PIERER Mobility AG. The closing of the change of control is expected in the coming weeks.

