Pierer Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
|
10.11.2025 14:07:33
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Wels, November 10, 2025
PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation
On May 22, 2025, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. entered into a call option agreement with Pierer Industrie AG, which enables Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. to acquire all shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in Pierer Bajaj AG and thus indirectly control PIERER Mobility AG latest by the end of May 2026 (the “Call Option”).
Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. has just informed the company that on November 10, 2025 it has been notified by the European Commission that no in-depth investigation pursuant to Article 11 of Regulation 2022/2560 would be initiated and that the takeover may now proceed to completion as of November 11, 2025. This means that the acquisition of Pierer Industrie AG's 50.1 per cent stake in Pierer Bajaj AG is now possible. Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. will thus become the sole owner of Pierer Bajaj AG as soon as the closing has been formally completed. Pierer Bajaj AG will continue to hold 74.9 per cent of KTM's parent company PIERER Mobility AG. The closing of the change of control is expected in the coming weeks.
Legal notice
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 676 4093711
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
End of Inside Information
10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2226974
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2226974 10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
