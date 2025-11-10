Pierer Mobility Aktie

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

10.11.2025 14:07:33

EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

10-Nov-2025 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Wels, November 10, 2025

 

PIERER Mobility AG: EU Commission does not initiate in-depth investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

 

  • All regulatory requirements for Bajaj to take control have been met

 

On May 22, 2025, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. entered into a call option agreement with Pierer Industrie AG, which enables Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. to acquire all shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in Pierer Bajaj AG and thus indirectly control PIERER Mobility AG latest by the end of May 2026 (the “Call Option”).

 

Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. has just informed the company that on November 10, 2025 it has been notified by the European Commission that no in-depth investigation pursuant to Article 11 of Regulation 2022/2560 would be initiated and that the takeover may now proceed to completion as of November 11, 2025. This means that the acquisition of Pierer Industrie AG's 50.1 per cent stake in Pierer Bajaj AG is now possible. Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. will thus become the sole owner of Pierer Bajaj AG as soon as the closing has been formally completed. Pierer Bajaj AG will continue to hold 74.9 per cent of KTM's parent company PIERER Mobility AG. The closing of the change of control is expected in the coming weeks.

 

Legal notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

 

For further information:

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 676 4093711

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI



End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226974

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2226974  10-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

