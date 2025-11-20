Pierer Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
|
20.11.2025 19:11:33
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Wels, November 20, 2025
PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders
The PIERER Mobility Group, which will soon be renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG, is ending its operational involvement in the bicycle sector with the sale of Felt Bicycles. The new owners, Florian Burguet and Cesar Rojo, have been managing directors and minority shareholders of FELT since 2023 and will continue to run the two companies in Spain and North America, including the brand, independently. The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range. The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
This marks the next milestone in the focus on the Motorcycles segment. The motorcycle portfolio of the Group will in future comprise the three core brands KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna.
Legal notice
For further information:
Investor Relations
Stephanie Kniep
Tel: +43 664 2896931
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2233768
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2233768 20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
