Pierer Mobility Aktie

Pierer Mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 19:11:33

EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders

20-Nov-2025 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Wels, November 20, 2025

PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders

 

  • Focus on the Motorcycles segment

 

The PIERER Mobility Group, which will soon be renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG, is ending its operational involvement in the bicycle sector with the sale of Felt Bicycles. The new owners, Florian Burguet and Cesar Rojo, have been managing directors and minority shareholders of FELT since 2023 and will continue to run the two companies in Spain and North America, including the brand, independently. The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range. The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

 

This marks the next milestone in the focus on the Motorcycles segment. The motorcycle portfolio of the Group will in future comprise the three core brands KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna.

 

Legal notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

 

 

For further information:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Kniep

Tel: +43 664 2896931

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI

 



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233768

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2233768  20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten