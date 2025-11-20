EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders



Wels, November 20, 2025

PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): Sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders

Focus on the Motorcycles segment

The PIERER Mobility Group, which will soon be renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG, is ending its operational involvement in the bicycle sector with the sale of Felt Bicycles. The new owners, Florian Burguet and Cesar Rojo, have been managing directors and minority shareholders of FELT since 2023 and will continue to run the two companies in Spain and North America, including the brand, independently. The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range. The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

This marks the next milestone in the focus on the Motorcycles segment. The motorcycle portfolio of the Group will in future comprise the three core brands KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna.

