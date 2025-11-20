Pierer Mobility Aktie

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

20.11.2025 17:19:34

EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG
PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.11.2025 / 17:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Vienna,  20 November 2025

 

1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Stefan Pierer

4. Name of shareholder(s): Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Pierer Industrie AG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2025

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
0,09 %		  
0,00 %		  
0,09 %		  
33 796 535
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
75,03 %		  
0,00 %		  
75,03 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000KTMI02   30 232   0,09 %
SUBTOTAL A 30 232 0,09 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Stefan Pierer   0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 1 0,09 % 0,00 % 0,09 %
3 Pierer Industrie AG 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 


20.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of News EQS News Service

2233740  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

