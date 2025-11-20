Pierer Mobility Aktie
EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 20 November 2025
1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Pierer Industrie AG
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2025
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
20.11.2025 CET/CEST
