Pierer Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
|
20.11.2025 17:13:33
EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 20 November 2025
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): Pierer Bajaj AG
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2025
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die am 23.5.2025 gemeldete Option zum Erwerb von Pierer Bajaj Aktien, welcher der Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. von der Pierer Industrie AG eingeräumt wurden, wurde nach Vorliegen sämtlicher regulatorischer Freigaben von der Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. ausgeübt. Die optionsgegenständlichen Aktien wurden am 18.11.2025 auf die Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. übertragen. Somit reduziert sich das Finanzinstrument auf den Bestand 0; dafür wurden am 18.11.2025 Stimmrechte erworben, die die Schwellen von 4%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45% und 50% jeweils erreicht und überschritten haben.
20.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2233726 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
