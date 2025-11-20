EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 20 November 2025



1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Bajaj Auto Ltd

City: Pune

Country: Indien 4. Name of shareholder(s): Pierer Bajaj AG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2025 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

74,94 %

0,00 %

74,94 %

33 796 535 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

74,94 %

74,94 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000KTMI02 25 326 329 74,94 % SUBTOTAL A 25 326 329 74,94 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Bajaj Auto Ltd 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Pierer Bajaj AG 2 74,94 % 0,00 % 74,94 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die am 23.5.2025 gemeldete Option zum Erwerb von Pierer Bajaj Aktien, welcher der Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. von der Pierer Industrie AG eingeräumt wurden, wurde nach Vorliegen sämtlicher regulatorischer Freigaben von der Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. ausgeübt. Die optionsgegenständlichen Aktien wurden am 18.11.2025 auf die Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. übertragen. Somit reduziert sich das Finanzinstrument auf den Bestand 0; dafür wurden am 18.11.2025 Stimmrechte erworben, die die Schwellen von 4%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45% und 50% jeweils erreicht und überschritten haben.

