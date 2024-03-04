EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy with internal succession plan due to the early departure of CCO Stephan Weber and CIO Marc Fischer at the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

Redcare Pharmacy with internal succession plan due to the early departure of CCO Stephan Weber and CIO Marc Fischer at the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024.



Sevenum, 4 March 2024. The Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy today has agreed to the early departure request of the Managing Board members Stephan Weber (CCO) and Marc Fischer (CIO). This decision comes at an ideal time to transition leadership responsibilities approximately one year before the end of their regular terms of office. This succession plan had been carefully developed and is the result of an extensive evaluation and selection process.

Subject to appointment by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 April 2024, Dirk Brüse will succeed Stephan Weber and Lode Fastré will follow Marc Fischer.

Dirk Brüse has been with Redcare Pharmacy since 2017 and, as Executive Director for country management and marketing, is responsible, among other things, for the P&L of the DACH region and for retail media. Lode Fastré co-founded the online pharmacy Farmaline, which was acquired by Redcare Pharmacy in 2016 and which has established the company's international expansion. He has driven several technology initiatives and has a deep understanding of Redcare Pharmacy and its IT landscape.

Both Stephan Weber and Marc Fischer have agreed with the Supervisory Board to serve Redcare Pharmacy in an advisory capacity until October 2026, provided the relevant agenda item is approved by the Annual General Meeting.

