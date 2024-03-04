|
04.03.2024 19:02:17
EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy with internal succession plan due to the early departure of CCO Stephan Weber and CIO Marc Fischer at the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Redcare Pharmacy with internal succession plan due to the early departure of CCO Stephan Weber and CIO Marc Fischer at the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024.
Sevenum, 4 March 2024. The Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy today has agreed to the early departure request of the Managing Board members Stephan Weber (CCO) and Marc Fischer (CIO). This decision comes at an ideal time to transition leadership responsibilities approximately one year before the end of their regular terms of office. This succession plan had been carefully developed and is the result of an extensive evaluation and selection process.
Subject to appointment by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 April 2024, Dirk Brüse will succeed Stephan Weber and Lode Fastré will follow Marc Fischer.
Dirk Brüse has been with Redcare Pharmacy since 2017 and, as Executive Director for country management and marketing, is responsible, among other things, for the P&L of the DACH region and for retail media. Lode Fastré co-founded the online pharmacy Farmaline, which was acquired by Redcare Pharmacy in 2016 and which has established the company's international expansion. He has driven several technology initiatives and has a deep understanding of Redcare Pharmacy and its IT landscape.
Both Stephan Weber and Marc Fischer have agreed with the Supervisory Board to serve Redcare Pharmacy in an advisory capacity until October 2026, provided the relevant agenda item is approved by the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
End of Inside Information
04-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1851025
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1851025 04-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel MDAX zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: Das macht der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie in Grün: Zwei langjährige Manager steigen in den Vorstand auf - Weniger Wachstum erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der MDAX am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)