EQS-Adhoc: RENK Group AG: Exercise of Option by KNDS N.V.

Augsburg, July 28, 2025 –RENK Group AG (‘RENK’) has been informed that KNDS N.V. will acquire 9,166,667 shares in RENK from Rebecca BidCo S.à r.l. According to the information available to RENK, KNDS N.V. will not acquire any further shares from Rebecca BidCo S.à r.l. in connection with the exercise of options communicated by RENK on February 10, 2025.



