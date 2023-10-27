EQS-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Modified product mix and increased costs lead to adjustment of EBIT forecast

|
secunet Security Networks AG: Modified product mix and increased costs lead to adjustment of EBIT forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
secunet Security Networks AG: Modified product mix and increased costs lead to adjustment of EBIT forecast
[Essen / Germany, 27 October 2023] Based on current calculations, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) expects revenues of at least 375 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 42 million euros for the current financial year 2023. This result is due to a modified product mix with different margins than initially planned, consisting of a higher proportion of trade goods and a lower proportion of licenses and services. Additionally, the implementation of future-oriented projects, particularly investments in personnel and the product portfolio, leads to an increase in the cost base. As a result, the Management Board has decided today to adjust the EBIT forecast from around 50 million euros to around 42 million euros.
These developments are also reflected in the current financial figures: the preliminary consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was 87.6 million euros (Q3 2022: 77.5 million euros) and amounted to 239.0 million euros in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: 213.0 million euros). EBIT in the third quarter of 2023 was 5.7 million euros (Q3 2022: 9.0 million euros) and cumulated to 9.7 million euros in the nine-month period (9M 2022: 23.9 million euros).
The Management Board expects these effects to similarly impact the fiscal year 2024. Plans for 2024 are not yet finalized; however, the Management Board currently anticipates that the financial figures could remain at a similar level.
The Group Quarterly Statement as at 30 September 2023 will be published as scheduled on 9 November 2023.
secunet – protection for digital infrastructures
secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Company’s combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security – such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.
Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet’s customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX and achieved revenues of around 347 million euros in 2022.
secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
