EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues H1 2024

Sofia / Munich, 9 July 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), announces 49.0% year-on-year increase in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 41.7 million (BGN 81.6 million) in H1 2024, based on preliminary data.



The Company will officially disclose unaudited consolidated financials for H1 2024 on 14 August 2024 after the close of trading.



Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.



For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.



