Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
|
20.11.2025 18:01:09
EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101962 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev, sell (EQS Group)
|
20.11.25
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
20.11.25
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev, sell (EQS Group)
|
20.11.25