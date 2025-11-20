Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie

20.11.2025 18:01:09

EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Svetozar Gospodinov
Last name(s): Iliev

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shelly Group SE

b) LEI
8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.8000 EUR 111,600.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.8000 EUR 111,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101962  20.11.2025 CET/CEST





